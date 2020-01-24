Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of MTOR opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritor has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $924,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 235,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

