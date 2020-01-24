Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $56.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

