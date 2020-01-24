Morgan Stanley Upgrades Experian (LON:EXPN) to Overweight

Experian (LON:EXPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,552.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,493.50.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

