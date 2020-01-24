Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $81,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $349.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.58.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.