NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Down 2.8%

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This is an increase from NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments.

