Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE:NWL opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

