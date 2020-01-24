Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

