NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

