NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,489,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 543,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,676 shares of company stock worth $12,354,236 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

NMIH opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

