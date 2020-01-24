Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $208.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

