Nuance Communications’ (NUAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUAN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

