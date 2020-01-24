Patient Home Monitoring’s (PTQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Patient Home Monitoring stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday.

Get Patient Home Monitoring alerts:

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Home Monitoring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Home Monitoring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.