Paul J. Evans Sells 11,300 Shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00.

HIL stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Hill International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hill International by 62.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hill International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

