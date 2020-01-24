Paul J. Evans Sells 8,700 Shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $40,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hill International Inc has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 175,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 666,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

