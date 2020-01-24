Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $117.89 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

