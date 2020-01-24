Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 954.40 ($12.55) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 840.89. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $535.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

