PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $143.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

