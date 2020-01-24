Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) is Falcon Point Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 84,644 shares during the period. Perficient makes up 2.9% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 126.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

PRFT stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

