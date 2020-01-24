Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 1,551.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 413,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 388,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 1,043.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 173,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 201.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFNX stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

PFNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

