Pivotal Research Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $37.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $261,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 58.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after acquiring an additional 688,776 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,806,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

