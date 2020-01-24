Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLT. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

