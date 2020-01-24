Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 179.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

