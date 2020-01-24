Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $55.33 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

