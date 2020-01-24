Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

PRPL opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.32 million, a P/E ratio of -79.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

