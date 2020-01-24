Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic Sells 28,900 Shares

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$509,000.

Danny Zivkusic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of Questor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.53. Questor Technology Inc has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

