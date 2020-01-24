Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 338.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 463,440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 206.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 269,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181,598 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

