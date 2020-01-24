Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.50 million.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million and a P/E ratio of -120.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.53. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.76.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

