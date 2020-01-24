Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.