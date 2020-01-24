Rebecca Collins Sells 5,969 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

