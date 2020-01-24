Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $110.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $103.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 151.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.