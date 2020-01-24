Rubicon (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Trading Down 15.4%

Rubicon Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) shares dropped 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 931 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Rubicon (OTCMKTS:RUBNF)

Rubicon Limited invests in forestry related industries. The company engages in the forestry genetics business. It produces and sells tree seedlings with a focus on pine and eucalyptus species. The company provides its tree seedlings under the ArborGen brand name to forest land owners and managers primarily in the United States, Brazil, and Australasia.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.