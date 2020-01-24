Sandstorm Gold Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.98 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.04 and a 12-month high of C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.43.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

