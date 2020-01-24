Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Neutral Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,432.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,192.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 in the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

