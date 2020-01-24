SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Up 2.8%

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44, approximately 440 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

