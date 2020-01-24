SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.66, 286,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 157,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.16.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.