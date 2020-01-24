SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.51

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 5943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $37,143.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $740,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 106,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,181 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

