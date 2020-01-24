So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that So-Young International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.