Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $25.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.