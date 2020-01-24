SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 505,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2128 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

