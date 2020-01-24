Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.37 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%.

SPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

