Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $67.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of SQ opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. Square has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -577.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,968,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,268,000 after buying an additional 129,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

