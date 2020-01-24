Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

