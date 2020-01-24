Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

WORK opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

