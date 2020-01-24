Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

