Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

TH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

TH stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

