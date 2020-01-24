Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $368.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,016.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

