Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. "

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tennant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Tennant has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $87.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $336,015.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $802,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tennant by 61.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 6,554.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

