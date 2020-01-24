Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $335.38 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.