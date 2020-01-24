Traders Buy High Volume of Estee Lauder Companies Put Options (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,047 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,738% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

NYSE:EL opened at $208.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

