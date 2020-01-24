TransDigm Group’s (TDG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $657.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.92. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $344.61 and a 1-year high of $662.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,364.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.